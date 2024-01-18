Tura: In a remarkable display of familial inspiration, Marbarisha M Pdah, aged 44, finds herself donning the shooting gear alongside her daughter, Toiaibha M Pdah, aged 24, both participating in Senior Women’s Category in 10 m & 50 m Rifle event and 10 m & 25 m Pistol event respectively.

Descending from East Khasi Hills, they are unique participants in the 5th Meghalaya Games 2024, in Tura.

The duo’s unique journey is a testament to the power of family bonds and the pursuit of shared dreams.

It all began when Marbarisha was deeply moved by her daughter’s passion for shooting.

Initially, introverted, she would always accompany her daughter Toiaibha to Championship events, supporting her and boosting her confidence from the beginning.

Witnessing her daughter excel at the State Games ignited a spark within Marbarisha and initiated a new chapter in her life.

“Watching Toiaibha pursue her passion with such dedication and skill lit a fire within me. I realized that it is never too late to follow your dreams,” shared Marbarisha, on the sidelines of the 5th Meghalaya Games.

“The Meghalaya Games presented the perfect opportunity for both of us to participate together and earn laurels for our beautiful state.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shooting event, Toiaibha, narrated, “As a school student, I was a part of NCC cadets, and it was here when I started to develop my interest in shootings. My mother would always encourage me to go to NCC camps and kept motivating me to pursue my passion for shooting. In 2016, I got a call from a friend inviting me to join the Shooting Association. It was my mother’s dream to see me become an athlete. She used to accompany me for my practice at the Assam Rifles in Happy Valley, Shillong, coaching center herself. At first, my mom was hesitant about joining in because of her age, but she would always accompany me for State/National Championship events, supporting me and boosting my confidence.”

In a special turn of events, Toiaibha further stated, “After almost four years, when we had an official range for ourselves, my mother joined as an official member of the shooting association. Only after that did she express her interest in becoming a Shooting Athlete. With the help of Bala (their instructor), she then chose to take training for the 10-meter air rifles. After a year of her training, she competed in the 4th Edition Meghalaya Games. Since then, we have participated in many competitions and become cheerleaders for each other.”

The 5th Meghalaya Games is undergoing with enthusiasm for the first time in Tura, from 15th January and is set to witness the heartwarming participation of this mother-daughter duo in the Rifle and Pistol events in the shooting category.

The Pdah family has become an example for the communities across the state, emphasizing the importance of encouragement and solidarity to foster individual aspirations. Their story is a celebration of determination, familial support, and the shared pursuit of sporting excellence, regardless of age.