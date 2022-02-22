The Assam police has arrested three persons, including former GNLA chief Champion Sangma, in connection with a FICN scam.

The police in Assam’s Guwahati arrested former chairman of now-defunct Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) – Champion Sangma, along with two others for ‘receiving’ fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

“Special squad and an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Basistha police station busted a FICN scam,” Guwahati police informed.

It added: “Three persons – Champion Sangma, Gohanch Sangma and Cherian Momin all residents of Meghalaya, who received the purported FICN worth Rs 15 lakhs, were arrested.”

“The pack had Rs 10 thousand original currency and rest was white paper,” the Guwahati police further stated.

(This is a breaking story)