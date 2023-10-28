Imphal: The titular king of Manipur and also a member of the Rajya Sabha from the state, Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba on Saturday led a religious procession as a part of the Mera Hou Chongba which is a cultural festival in Manipur that celebrates solidarity and peace among all communities.

It’s celebrated on the 15th lunar day of the Mera (October/November) month of the Meitei calendar.

As a part of the ritual, the titular king offered flowers and prayed for peaceful co-existence between the people living in the hills and valley.

The procession was held from the royal palace to the historic Kangla fort, a distance of around 1000 meters. Preserving the tradition of exchanging gifts between the people of the valley and hills, the leaders of the hill people and the titular king exchanged traditional lengyan, seasonal vegetables, and fruits.

Talking to newsmen, the titular king said that the festival symbolizes the oneness between the various ethnic communities of the hill and valley.

The Meties are for the unity of the state and nation.

The festival celebrated by all indigenous ethnic groups in Manipur, including the Meitei people and Naga tribes is also known as Mera Waayungba/Mera Thaomei Thaanba

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while speaking as the Chief Guest of the State level Mera Houchongba 2023 observation at Kangla on Saturday afternoon said, “Warm Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Mera Hou Chongba. May this festival bring unity, and lasting bonds among all communities in Manipur.”