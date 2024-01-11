Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards at a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Pragati Maiden, New Delhi organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday.

In the ceremony, the Jiribam district of Manipur located in the westernmost part of Manipur, bordering the Cachar district of Assam bagged the cleanest town award among the North East zone towns having a population under 15, 000.

Notably, this is the fourth time that the Jiribam district has received the award consecutively since 2020, becoming the first district of the state to receive the award four times.

M. Joy Singh, IAS, Commissioner, MAHUD; Sharath Aaraju, IAS, Director, MAHUD; Smt. M. Sharda Devi, Asst. Director, MAHUD, and M. Surjit Singh, Executive Officer, Jiribam Municipal Council attended the function to receive the award at the function.

Jiribam is 220 kilometers from Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

Jiribam is a district in the state of Manipur, India. It was created in 2016 from the Imphal East district.