Imphal: Manipur government has put on display various arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores of weapons voluntarily surrendered by the public in response to the Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal for restoration of peace.

At the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Thoubal district, a total of 11 arms, ammunition, explosives, and digital devices were put on display on Monday. These arsenals surrendered by the public included one submachine gun (SMG) Carbine with Magazine, a Tear Gas Gun, 2 Sniper Rifles, a Double Barrel Gun, a Single Barrel Gun, a .38 mm Pistol, two 2” Mortar Shells, two improvised IEDs (one weighing 2.100 kgs and another weighing 1.070 kgs), seven 36 HE Hand Grenades, five Handheld Radio sets(Baofeng) and a Patka.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Similarly, the weapon display was also held at the office of the SP Imphal East District at Porompat Police Station. The display items are two 36 hand grenades, thirty .303 ammunitions and 11 AK ammunitions.

The same display was held by the officer of the Heingang police station in the Imphal East district. The items are one AK 56 Rifle with magazine, one 2.3.01×7.62 mm MAS Series Bolt Action sniper rifle with magazine, and one 303 Rifle with magazine.

In the Imphal West District police office, one 9mm Carbine was put on display.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on the governor’s maiden appeal, the village volunteers surrendered illegal weapons being held by the individuals using them in anti-social activities.

The Governor had earlier warned that strict action would be taken against those who failed to surrender their weapons.