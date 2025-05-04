New Delhi: The Congress party demanded fresh elections in Manipur, alleging that the situation remains unstable despite President’s Rule, which was imposed after 20 months of ongoing ethnic violence.

At a press conference, Congress’ Manipur in-charge Saptagiri Ulaka criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue, stating, “We have been demanding a discussion on Manipur, but Modi ji did not break his silence.”

Ulaka highlighted that over 260 people have died, 1,500 have been injured, and more than 70,000 have been displaced since the violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities began on May 3, 2023.

He called for immediate elections to establish a “popular people’s government,” asserting, “The violence in the state is not ending.”

Congress’ Manipur unit chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh accused the BJP of instigating the violence, stating, “We (people of Manipur) don’t have any trust left in the Narendra Modi government… We demand fresh elections.”

He added that a Congress government could restore peace.

Simultaneously, members of the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities held separate protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, marking the second anniversary of the conflict. Kuki-Zo protesters, organized by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) and the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi (KZWFD), wore black and demanded a separate union territory for their safety and justice.

Meitei protesters, under the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee, dressed in white and called for justice, rehabilitation, and the safe return of displaced persons.

They also demanded an end to cross-border terrorism and the removal of buffer zones.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, placing the assembly under suspended animation.