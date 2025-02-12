Imphal: The bomb detection and disposal squad of the Manipur police defused two live high explosive grenades planted at the residential gate of the former Manipur Minister located under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West District on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the grenades were discovered outside the residential gate of Bijoy Koijam, 59, former Manipur Minister, at Thongju Pheijaleitong under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district at around 6 am.

The devices were found and defused after the local passersby alerted police and bomb experts, who blamed “anti-socials” for planting them, the police report said.

The bomb experts who took around 2:30 hours to defuse the explosive said that the defused grenades would be detonated at the Dumping site of the Game Village Langol under the jurisdiction of the Lamphel police station in the evening.

Meanwhile, no individual or underground outfit claimed responsibility for the bomb threat. Police, however, said that a relevant case has been registered for further investigation.

