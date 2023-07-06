IMPHAL: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of justice Siddharth Mridul, for the post of chief justice of the Manipur high court.

“It is proposed to appoint Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur,” a resolution of the Supreme Court collegium stated.

It added: “Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.”

“The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend the appointment of Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur,” the SC stated.

The Supreme Court collegium comprises chief justice of India DY Chandrachud, justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice Siddharth Mridul completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, in 1986.

He enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi the same year.

Throughout his career, he practiced law in various jurisdictions, including the Delhi high court, as well as other renowned courts and tribunals.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in 2008 and later became a permanent judge in 2009.