Imphal: A joint team from the central and state security forces recovered a 9-foot-long country-made rocket from a hideout during a special operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district near the Myanmar border.

According to a police bulletin issued on Wednesday, the team recovered the long-range rocket, which included explosives and a detonator weighing 200 kg, from an area between S. Lonphai and Tuikong villages, under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur police station, on Monday.

However, the operation, which lasted about 3 hours in vulnerable areas, did not result in any arrests.

The authorities later transferred the recovered items to the relevant police station for further investigation.

Police reports confirmed that they have registered a case in connection with the recovery.

This seizure marked the first of its kind since suspected Kuki militants launched a rocket attack in Bishnupur district, which borders Churachandpur, on September 6, 2024.

The attack killed an elderly person and injured five others, targeting the residence of the late Mairembam Koireng, the first elected Chief Minister of Manipur, in Moirang Mairembam Leikai under Moirang police station.

During the height of the ethnic violence between two warring groups, police and security forces recovered several war-like weapons, including rockets and grenade launchers, in Manipur.

The violence, which began on May 3, 2023, claimed the lives of over 260 people and displaced more than 60,000 individuals.