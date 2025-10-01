Imphal: Security forces arrested five individuals linked to four proscribed insurgent groups in Manipur on Tuesday.

During the operation, they also recovered arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication devices from a dismantled militant camp.

According to officials, the insurgents, dressed in civilian clothing, attempted to flee and hide when they detected the presence of security personnel.

However, the troops swiftly apprehended them during targeted operations carried out in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ngangbam Nishan Meitei, aged 24, and Thongam Pariton Singh, aged 38, both members of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK); Laishram Lamyanba Meitei, aged 35, affiliated with the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei); Ningombam Ajit Singh, aged 25, associated with the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM); and Longjam Thoi Thoi Meitei, aged 32, a cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Security personnel continue to carry out extensive search and area domination operations in the vulnerable and fringe regions of the state.

One such operation led to the discovery of a militant camp at Khewa Phurju, under the jurisdiction of Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district.

From the camp, forces recovered one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine, eight rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition, one round of .303 live ammunition, and four rounds of .22 live ammunition.

They also found eighty empty cartridge cases, one bulletproof plate with its cover, a pair of shoes, hand gloves, and half pants, along with a handbag, a card holder, a piece of cloth locally known as a chindi, and five mobile phones.

Authorities confirmed that the arrested insurgents are active cadres of their respective outfits and are currently under interrogation.

Security operations remain ongoing across multiple districts to prevent further militant activity and ensure civilian safety.