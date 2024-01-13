IMPHAL: Rare Baikal Teal (Sibirionetta formosa), also known as the bimaculate duck, has been sighted in Manipur after 109 years.

The duck has been sighted at the Lamphelpat wetland in the outskirts of Imphal in Manipur during this winter migratory bird season.

The duck was sighted by a team from the Wildlife Explorers Manipur (WEM).

It was sighted during a seasonal avian monitoring exercise at Lamphelpat wetland on Wednesday (January 10).

The team captured this duck, known as ‘Surit-man’ in Manipuri (Meiteilon) that breeds in Eastern Russia and winters in East Asia, on their cameras.

“There are only two instances of shooting records of this species in the state – first on 16 March 1913 and second on 28 November 1915 by JC Higgins, later identified by Bombay Natural History Society,” WEM secretary E Premjit said.

He added: “There are no other records from the state since then and therefore, this sighting is significant and remarkable.”