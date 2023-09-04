IMPHAL: Thousands of youths, belonging to non-tribal communities in Manipur, on Sunday (September 04), took vow to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

The youths also vowed to preserve territorial integrity of Manipur and early restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

The youths, hailing from different parts of Manipur, gathered at the social welfare club ground at Khongman Zone-IV in Imphal East district.

The gathering also passed a six-point resolution after conclusion of the meeting.

It resolved to urge all civil society organisations (CSOs), working for the welfare of the indigenous people of Manipur, to make public their line of action, to urge the government to convene a special session of the state assembly to resolve territorial and political integrity of Manipur, to press the MLAs and ministers to announce their stands in connection with the violence, to urge for early compensation for those who lost their lives in the communal carnage while protecting the integrity of the state and to press the concerned authorities for the removal of the Assam Rifles from Manipur and to be replaced by some other troopers.

The gathering also agreed to work together on the line of action prepared by the youths within three days.

Earlier, the meeting resolved to call the new outfit in the name and style of the “Youths of Manipur”.