Imphal: A massive road sinking on National Highway 102 near Phesama in Nagaland’s Kohima district has stranded over 200 goods-laden vehicles traveling from Dimapur (Nagaland) towards Imphal (Manipur).

In response, Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA), Senapati District Truck Owners’ Association, Senapati District Truck Drivers’ Union and Manipur Gorkha Mortor Workers’ Union have jointly begun the processes to repair the bypass road connecting Phesama (Nagaland) to Mao/Tadubi in Manipur, a distance of around 25 kilometers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

General Secretary of the MDA, Kshetrimayum Sanjay, said the Association has handed over a JCB (Excavator), a recovery van, and three ambulances to the representatives of the associations and the Union for speeding up repairing works to facilitate the movement of vehicles bound for Imphal vis-à-vis.

Sanjay ruefully stated that the official concerned has failed to translate their rightful duties into reality to facilitate the movement of vehicles by speeding up repairs to the sinking road.

He expressed his hope that the authority will complete the repair works soon. Further, he appealed to the drivers not to carry the goods weighing more than 12 tonnes on their respective vehicles when driving and passing this bypass road.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the sinking occurred between Chainage KM 192.050 and KM 192.150 on the highway following torrential rains in the past few days.

The Kohima Deputy Commissioner, B Henok Buchem, also directed all the heavy vehicles coming towards Kohima, Nagaland, from Manipur at Khuzama (Nagaland).

Additionally, they will stop all southern/Manipur-bound heavy vehicles coming from Dimapur at Sechü-Subza.