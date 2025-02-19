Imphal: A foreign-trained cadre of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) among six cadres of different insurgents’ activists was arrested in a series of synergized intelligence-based joint operations conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

The joint operations were launched in Manipur’s districts of Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Bushnupur and have resulted in the recovery of nine weapons during the past two days.

Thokchom Ajit Singh @ Nanao (40), an alleged PLA cadre who got a 45-day basic military training in a camp in Myanmar was arrested from the Leimaram Canal area under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District, reports said.

During operations at Tingkhai Khullen village, Kangpokpi district, the joint team recovered one automatic rifle, one .32 mm Pistol, one .22mm Pistol, four single barrel Rifles, one Mortar, ammunition, and war-like stores.

In the operation at Langol Housing Complex of Imphal West district, two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KK Nganba) recovered materials used in extortion activities.

A KCP-PWG cadre was arrested along with one Pistol, ammunition, and war-like stores in Imphal West district’s Yurembam.

Similarly, a joint operation launched in the general area of Uripok in Imphal West district resulted in the arrest of a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive).