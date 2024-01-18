IMPHAL: With security scenario in Moreh deteriorating fast, Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has assured that additional central security forces will be rushed to the India-Myanmar border town in the state.

This assurance from Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey came during a meeting of hers with representatives of women traders of Imphal on Wednesday (January 17) evening.

Representatives of women traders of Imphal called on the Manipur governor after staging a rally in the heart of Imphal city on Wednesday (January 17) in protest against the killing of state forces at in Moreh.

The leaders of the woman traders of Imphal city informed the Manipur governor of the law and order situation in Moreh, where at least two security personnel of state forces were killed in militants’ attack.

Furthermore, the women traders also highlighted the unabated attacks on state security forces by militants in Moreh town of Manipur.

They sternly urged the Manipur governor to hand over the charge of unified command to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and also requested sending additional state forces to the border town of Moreh to subside the aggravated situation.

A Raj Bhavan communique said that Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey heard their grievances and said that she was informed of the stringent security arrangements that have been put in place, and more central security forces will be sent.

She appealed to the visiting team to cooperate and support every step taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state.