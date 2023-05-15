IMPHAL: Measures are being taken to ensure peace and normalcy returns to Manipur.

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday (May 15).

The Manipur chief minister briefed the media at Imphal in regards to the prevailing situation in the state.

Notably, this media briefing by the Manipur chief minister came just a day after he and four of the state’s ministers met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Speaking about the meeting with Amit Shah, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that the union home minister is monitoring the situation.

He added that measures are taken “to make the SoO groups return to their camps”.

The Manipur CM added: “Measures are being taken to… strengthen efforts to bring normalcy back to the state.”

“I assure the people that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs,” CM Biren Singh said.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, along with four cabinet ministers and state BJP chief A Sharda Devi met Amit Shah on Sunday (May 14).

The meeting continued for almost two hours and focused on restoration of peace in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The Manipur government has been asked by the Centre to engage with the public and do a mega reach out about the situation.

The Centre has also assured the Manipur government that anybody who tried to disturb the peace in the state would not be spared.

The state ministers, who have accompanied Manipur CM Biren Singh to New Delhi, are: Th Biswajit, Th Basanta Kumar, Y khemchand and Govindas Konthoujam.