Imphal: Local newspapers have failed to hit the newsstands in the capital of Manipur and local cable networks have blanked out the news for the fifth day on Tuesday, the last day of the Yaoshang festival which symbolizes the multi-faceted character of Manipur.

The Yaoshang, which began on March 14 with the onset of spring, marking the rekindling of the spirit of life, will conclude on March 18 (Tuesday).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Apart from its ritual significance, people regard the five-day Yaoshang as the sports festival of the state, and it coincides with the Hindu religious community’s celebration of Holi.

The working journalists under the aegis of the two powerful outfits – All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild, Manipur (EGM) have also joined the sporting activities.

They are fighting with various sporting competitions at various grounds including Khuman Lampak sports stadium and SAI ground, in Imphal West for the fifth day on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Business establishments, government offices, and banks remain closed in these five days. Even ATMs don’t work as there will be no one to replenish them daily.

However, government offices and banks remain closed only for two days for the festival this year.