Imphal: A joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully apprehended an individual and recovered approximately one kilogram of World is Yours (WY) tablets (Methamphetamine), a potent narcotic substance, with an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore on Thursday.

Acting swiftly on information from across the border, the joint team launched an operation and arrested Md. Muhammad Iboyai (51) in front of the Tengnoupal Police Station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, which shares a border with Myanmar to the south. The arrestee is a resident of Borayangbi Mayai Leikai, Moirang Sub-Division, Bishnupur District, the police reported on Friday. The following items were seized from him:

One packet of WY tablets (approx. 1 kg), A two-wheeler with registration card, and A mobile phone along with an Aadhaar card.

In another operation, the police arrested Md. Bogimayum Khommei (54), along with 119 grams of brown sugar, a derivative of heroin, from Martyrs’ Park in Senapati District.

The arrestee is a resident of Paobitek Maning Leikai, Wangoi Sub-Division, Imphal West District.

The police report added that one mobile phone, one SBI debit card, and an Adidas bag were recovered from him.

The reports also stated that the arrested smugglers, the confiscated items, and the impounded vehicles are now at the concerned police stations for further legal formalities.