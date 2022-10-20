IMPHAL: A woman has been arrested by the police at Imphal in Manipur with drugs.

142 grams of heroin was recovered from the arrested woman, who is a drugs peddler.

The arrested woman has been identified as Zarina Begum.

The heroin that was recovered from the woman were packed in 10 soap cases.

According to Manipur police, the woman had been engaged in peddling the illegal drug for the last two months.

She used to procure the drugs from a woman in Tengnoupal district and sold the same to another woman in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the arrested woman along with the seized drugs has been handed over to Porompat police station in Manipur for further legal procedures.