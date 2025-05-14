Manipur: Woman held with bottles of banned cough syrup in Thoubal

Imphal: Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, arrested a woman allegedly involved in smuggling banned pharmaceutical products in Lilong, Thoubal district, on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the suspect was caught with 51 bottles of “Codeine Phosphate & Triprolidine HCl Syrup 100 ml (TUSSREX-TR),” a controlled substance not permitted for sale without a valid medical prescription.

The banned syrup was reportedly being sold illicitly in and around the Lilong area, situated approximately 12 kilometers from the state capital, Imphal.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team from the Lilong Police Station launched a swift raid at a suspected location in Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Kaleikhong.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Fatima Begum, 44, from her residence. During the search, the seized cough syrup bottles were recovered, for which the accused failed to present any legal documentation.

Police officials confirmed that her criminal background is being verified and that an in-depth investigation is currently underway. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and the accused has been produced before the court.