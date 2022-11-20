IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur will emerge as the gateway to ASEAN.

This was stated by union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) – Narayan Rane on Sunday.

Rane said that efforts of the state and central governments will ensure that Manipur emerge as the gateway to ASEAN.

The minister made this statement while addressing the National Seminar on Growth and Development of MSMEs in Manipur.

He also said that promotion of MSMEs in the Northeast will contribute in making Manipur an important import-export hub.

Notably, the MSME ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) with the Manipur government and three platforms of Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), viz. InvoiceMart, M1Xchange and RXIL.