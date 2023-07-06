IMPHAL: A woman has allegedly been shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Imphal West in Manipur.

The incident took place outside a school at Imphal West in Manipur on Thursday (July 06).

The shootout was reported from outside the Shishu Nishtha Niketan school in Imphal West district of Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that this shootout incident took place just a day after schools across Manipur reopened on Wednesday (July 05).

Although relative peace prevails in violence-ravaged Manipur, sporadic incidents of firing continue to be reported from the state.

(More details awaited)