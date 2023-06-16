Guwahati: The residence of Union Minister of State for external affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in violence-hit Manipur’s Imphal was set on fire by unidentified people on Thursday late night.

According to reports, a mob stormed the minister’s house and subsequently set it on fire.

At least two houses were burnt down by a mob in Imphal on Thursday afternoon a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area that left nine people dead and injured ten others.

On Wednesday night, the official quarters of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by miscreants.

According to the officials, the incident occurred in connection with the death of nine people in an attack perpetrated by suspected miscreants in a village in the Khamenlok area on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the government is holding discussions at multiple levels and assured that action will be taken against those involved in violence.

“As per our commitment, we are contacting everyone, and we are discussing at various levels. The governor has also constituted a peace committee and consultation with peace committee members will start. I hope that with the support of the people of the state, we will achieve peace at the earliest,” Singh said at a press conference.

He said that it is not easy to say that the situation will improve suddenly but the incidents of violence are reducing in the state.