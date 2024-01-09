IMPHAL: Unified command in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur is working towards tackling militants’ attacks at the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Birem Singh on Tuesday (January 09).

Notably, Moreh in Manipur has been a witness to several militants’ attacks over the past 72 hours.

Talking to newsmen, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that the state and central forces under the unified command structure in the state continued to face heavy firing and bomb attacks from armed militants at Moreh on Monday (January 08) night.

In the prevailing situation along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, Lieutenant General HS Sahi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of III Corps, on Tuesday (January 09), visited the Assam Rifles unit at Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur and undertook a comprehensive security review.

During this visit, he engaged in a comprehensive interaction with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) wherein aspects early of normalcy were discussed.

The visit aimed at enhancing coordination, understanding ground realities, and fostering open communication channels between the military leadership and operational units.

The security forces deployed in Moreh included special commandos, India Reserve Batallion, Assam Rifles, Moreh police commando unit, Border Security Forces, and Tengnoupal district police which have always resorted to retaliatory firing to keep the Kuki militants at bay.

The unified command there had senior officers from the police, army, paramilitary forces, IB, and RAW.