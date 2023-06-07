IMPHAL: The 10 tribal MLAs from violence-hit Manipur, who demanded a “separate administration”, have been served with showcause notices by the state assembly.

The notices to the 10 Kuki-Chin MLAs were issued by the ethics and privileges committee of the Manipur assembly.

The 10 tribal MLAs have been directed to submit their responses to the committee by June 16.

The tribal legislators have been charged with violating ethics of the Manipur assembly by demanding disintegration of the state.

It may be mentioned here that as many as ten (10) Manipur MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Chin community in the state, had sought “separation from the state of Manipur”.

“Our people can no longer exist under Manipur,” the 10 tribal MLAs stated on May 12 in a statement to the media.

The 10 Manipur MLAs, who demanded “separate administration”, are: Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Saikul), Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), LM Khaute (Churachandpur), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep), Chinluthang (Singngat), Paolienlal Haokip (Saikot), Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) and Vungjagin Valte (Thanlon).

Of the 10 Kuki MLAs from Manipur, seven are from the ruling BJP and two are also ministers in the state government.

The ten tribal MLAs stated that the violence “perpetrated against the hills tribals” has “effected a total separation from the state of Manipur”.

The MLAs also blamed the people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur for the “unabated violence” against the tribals in the state.

Furthermore, the MLAs also accused the Manipur government of ‘supporting’ the miscreants involved in the violence.

“As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with state of Manipur,” the tribal MLAs stated.