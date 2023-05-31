IMPHAL: It is being feared that over 4000 weapons that were looted from armories of different forces in Manipur amid clashes in the state, might have been supplied to militant groups operating from Myanmar.

According to the administration Manipur these weapons and ammunition were looted by miscreants on different dates during the ongoing clashes in the state between two communities.

The weapons that were stolen from different forces in Manipur include sophisticated AK series rifles, M16 rifles, sub-machine guns, carbines and handguns.

Moreover, security agencies, according to reports, also believe that people involved in violence across Manipur are in constant touch with militant groups operating from Myanmar.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had appealed to the people of the state, who snatched weapons from different police stations or outposts during the violence, to return them.

“Return the snatched weapons before the security forces start combing operations, or else one will have to face legal action,” the Manipur CM had said.