IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have recovered over 1000 weapons that were looted by miscreants since violence broke out in the state on May 3.

It may be mentioned here that around 4000 weapons and over five lakh ammunition were looted by miscreants from armouries and outposts of different forces stationed in Manipur since the day violence broke out in the state.

Altogether 1040 sophisticated arms and 13,601 pieces of ammunition of different kinds, which were looted earlier in Manipur, have been recovered thus far, officials informed.

Apart from the arms and ammunition, as many as 230 live bombs have also been recovered by the security forces from different parts of Manipur over the last few days.

Notably, the Army, police and other central armed forces have been conducting joint combing operations across Manipur to recover the looted weapons.

Furthermore, security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh informed that curfew has been relaxed for 15 hours in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts, 12 hours in Kakching and Pherzawl districts and 8 to 10 hours in other districts.

On the other hand, no curfew has been imposed in the hill districts of Manipur.

Moreover, Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey visited relief camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts of Manipur and interacted with the inmates there.

She also held meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs) in both the districts of Manipur.