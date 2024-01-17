IMPHAL: Death toll in the militants’ attack on security personnel at Moreh in Manipur on Wednesday (January 17) has risen to two.

One more security personnel has succumbed to the injuries that he sustained in the militants attack in the early hours of Wednesday (January 17) at Moreh in Manipur.

The deceased security personnel has been identified as Takhellambam Saileshware, a havildar with the Manipur police department and posted at the Moreh police station.

He was hit by a sniper bullet while on duty.

His remains are still lying at the Moreh police station in Manipur while the first victim of the India Reserve Batallion (IRB) W Somorjit along with two injured police commandos was airlifted from Moreh to Imphal.

The injured are being treated at the RIMS hospital in Imphal, Manipur.

T Krishnatombi Singh, SP of special commando unit of the Manipur police said that the militants based in Myanmar and Kuki cadres of different outfits launched an all-out offensives against the Manipur security forces that intensified from 3:30 am on Wednesday (January 17).

He claimed that the foreign-based mercenaries are using the sophisticated weapons in the attacks whereas the state forces are on the defensive with the outdated weapons along with shortage of arms and ammunition.