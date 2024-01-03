IMPHAL: Death toll in the Lilong Chingjao firing incident that happened on January 1, has risen to five, with the death of a 37-year-old injured person at the Raj Medicity, Imphal in Manipur on Wednesday (January 03).

The dead bodies of those killed that are currently lying at the JNIMs hospital, Imphal in Manipur will be collected as per agreement between chief minister N Biren Singh and representatives of the Joint Action Committee against the mass killing and brutal act at Lilong Chingjao.

As per the agreement, ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh and a suitable government job would be provided to the next of kin of those killed.

Financial assistance would also be given to the injured persons and medical expenditures of the injured would be borne by the Manipur government.

On January 1, at around 7 pm, a total of 4 persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district.

The proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) has condoled the death of 5 individuals stating that the incident happened in a skirmish.

Outfit’s Assistant Secretary, Publicity Bangkim, in a statement, stated the incident happened after a team of RPF’s STAFORCE (Special Task Force) went to pick up notorious drug dealer Md Hassan from his Lilong Chingjao residence.

Meanwhile, the state government constituted a 6-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) with Md Riyajuddin Shah, MPs, SDPO of the Yairipok Police Station, as chairman for the investigation.

The team will apprise the progress of the investigation of the case twice daily in the morning and evening to the superintendent of police of Thoubal district in Manipur.

The following persons Makakmayum Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40), Daulat (33), Md Hussain, (22) and Moulana Abdul Rajut Laiyenmayum (37), all the residents of Lilong lost their lives in the firing.