IMPHAL: The Congress party has constituted a “fact-finding team” to ascertain causes of large-scale violence in Manipur.

The three-member “fact-finding team” of the Congress party will visit Manipur.

The team will “ascertain the causes of widespread violence in the state and evaluate its extent”.

The ” fact-finding team” of the Congress party will work “in coordination with AICC in charge of Manipur, PCC president and CLP leader, with immediate effect”.

“The team shall submit its report to the Hon’ble Congress president at the earliest,” a statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal stated.

The “fact-finding team” of the Congress party, which will visit Manipur comprises: MP Mukul Wasnik, former MP Dr Ajoy Kumar and Tripura MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Earlier, the Congress party demanded imposition of President’s rule in Manipur saying that “the BJP government has failed to control the situation”.

“The BJP government in Manipur has failed to stop violence or rescue affected people and provide basic facilities to those in relief camps,” Manipur Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das had said.

Meanwhile, as many as ten (10) Manipur MLAs, belonging to the Kuki community in the state, have sought “separation from the state of Manipur”.

“Our people can no longer exist under Manipur,” the 10 tribal MLAs had stated on May 12 in a statement to the media.

Of the 10 Kuki MLAs from Manipur, seven are from the ruling BJP and two are also ministers in the state government.

Furthermore, the MLAs also accused the Manipur government of ‘supporting’ the miscreants involved in the violence.

“As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with state of Manipur,” the tribal MLAs stated.