NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday (June 07), met protestors belonging to the tribal communities from Manipur in New Delhi.

The protestors reportedly submitted a three-point charter of demands to the union home minister.

The tribal protestors from Manipur marched towards the residence of Amit Shah and staged demonstration outside the union home minister’s house.

The protestors reached the residence of the union home minister in the morning of Wednesday and demanded a meeting with him.

Following this, security outside the home minister’s residence was increased.

Later, union home minister Amit Shah met few of the representatives from the tribal protestors.

The protestors belonged to the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribes from Manipur, who have been living in the national capital.

The protestors carried placards that read “tribal lives matter” and “Article 356 not 355”, while marching towards and later protesting outside Amit Shah’s residence.

The protestors demanded restoration of peace in Manipur at the earliest and security for the people belonging to the tribal communities in Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.