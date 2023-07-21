IMPHAL: The North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) has condemned the act of parading two Kuki women naked in Manipur by a mob of Meitei men.

The two Kuki women were stripped naked, paraded on streets of a village at Kangpokpi district in Manipur and then one of them was gang-raped in a paddy field on May 4.

Video of the brutal, horrific and shameful incident from May 4 went viral on social media on July 19.

The NEIPF expressed grief over the ordeal of the two victim Kuki women in Manipur.

“The North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) is deeply grieved by the human tragedies

in the state of Manipur,” the NEIPF said.

It said: “The horrific video of sexual assaultof the two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable.”

The organisation has asked the “central government as well as the state government, the National Commission for Women, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take cognisance of the offences and take all necessary measures to bring justice and punish the guilty by prosecuting them in a fast track court”.