Imphal: A major vehicle lifters’ gang operating across Manipur was busted on Tuesday, with the arrest of three lifters and the recovery of three stolen vehicles – two bikes and one scooter – by Manipur police.

The gang leader, identified as Md Rijauddin, 45, was arrested at North AOC in Imphal, leading to the recovery of a Dio scooter (red in colour) and a Pulsar (black in colour) from his residence at Muslim Kiyam village under Imphal East district.

On Rijauddin’s confession, police established that the vehicles were lifted by his son, Md Illa Khan, 20, and his accomplice, Md Maju Khan, 19, from different places in the Imphal city.

While the two young lifters are still absconding, two more lifters, Md Awas Khan, 27, and Iqbal, 27, were arrested by Thoubal district police commandos, led by its Officer-in-Charge K Shitaranjan, and two motorcycles were recovered from a hideout at Phouden Moirangpalli under Yairipok police station.

The arrested persons are in police custody for further interrogations and legal proceedings. The other members of the gang are still at large and efforts are underway to arrest them.