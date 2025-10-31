Imphal: Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during intensified anti-insurgency operations following the arrest of two cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) on Thursday in Manipur, officials reported on Friday.

The arrested cadres were accused of being involved in the recruitment of members into the underground movement, as well as extortion from oil pumps, showrooms, hotels, government officials, and pharmacies.

Pukhrambam Amutombi, also known as Pungakpa (53), of Bishnupur Ward No. 1, Bishnupur district, was apprehended from Thangal Bazar under City PS, Imphal West district.

From him, the following items were seized:

i) one bag,

ii) one mobile phone,

iii) one ID card, and

iv) Rs. 1,400.

In the second phase of the operation conducted at Tronglaobi Makha Leikai, Ward No. 6, under Moirang PS, Bishnupur district, Moirangthem Pradip Singh, also known as Langdaiba (37), was arrested. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from him.

According to reports, a third operation was launched in the Laisoi Karong Kajin area under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, Bishnupur district, based on interrogation reports from the arrested individuals.

The third and final operation on Thursday ended with the recovery of the following:

i) one .303 rifle with magazine,

ii) one 9 mm MP9 with magazine,

iii) two DBBLs,

iv) 41 rounds of ammunition of different calibres,

v) two stun shells,

vi) one rubber tube, and

vii) two T-shirts and a pair of hunting boots.