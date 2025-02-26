Manipur: Two KCP-PWG cadres held in Bishnupur

Imphal: Security forces arrested two suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur, Manipur.

Some arms, ammunition, mobile phones, and incriminating documents were recovered from them, the police said.

Oinam Chandrakumar Singh @ Meijao @ Mangang (54) and Pukhrambam Bisheshwor Singh (38), both residents of Bishnupur were arrested under the arms act, the police said.

From their possession, an SBB, a .32 mm Pistol with a magazine live round of .32 mm ammunition, four mobile phones, and some incriminating documents were recovered.

The arrests came after the outfit declared that two persons Laishram Ranjit alias Tamnganba (former cadre of the party) and his associate Md Mani Khan alias Ningtamba involved in extortion from the public, looting, and misusing the organisation’s name would be awarded capital punishment as decided by its central committee.

A statement issued by the outfit stated that Tamnganba along with Mani Khan had formed a gang and indulged in extortion, looting, etc., tarnishing the image of the party.