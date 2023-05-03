IMPHAL: The police in Manipur seized drugs worth over Rs one crore on Wednesday (May 2).

The police seized a brown sugar consignment that weighed 1.08 kg at Singhat in Manipur.

Singhat is located in Churachandpur district of Manipur and is close to the India-Myanmar border.

The brown sugar consignment was seized by the Manipur police from a vehicle that it intercepted at Singhat.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

Notably, the police was on high alert after receiving input from across the border that some anti-social elements have smuggled drugs from Myanmar through the porous borders of the Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The police also seized the vehicle, which was used to transportat of the drugs into Manipur.

The arrested drugs smugglers have been identified as Sulkhajang (60) and Liang Sanglen (34).

Both the arrested persons hail from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The drugs were hidden inside the vehicle and were concealed in 90 soap cases.

The arrested persons along with seized items and impounded vehicle have been handed over to the Singhat police station in Manipur for further legal actions and investigations.