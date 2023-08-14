IMPHAL: Ahead of the 77th Indian Independence Day, the tribals, including school-going students, residing in the interior areas of the Ukhrul district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, took out a march carrying the tricolour.

The march was taken out as part of “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign of the government, which promotes the spirit of freedom and national unity.

The march was organised by the Assam Rifles as part of Independence Day celebrations at border villages of Poi, Tusom and Awangkasom in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Sweets were also distributed to school children, who took part in the march.

“The event invoked the feeling of patriotism in the hearts and minds of people and promoted awareness about the sanctity and pride in the national flag,” said T Tangkhul, one of the participants.

Also read: Manipur crisis: 8 Naga MLAs raise voice against ‘separate administration’ demand of Kukis

The Assam Rifles also celebrated ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ expressing “patriotism and love for the nation” ahead of the Independence Day at Shangshak village in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

An interaction program was also organized with veterans and locals of the area.

The participants honoured the freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their life and achieved martyrdom during World War II at Shangshak War Memorial.