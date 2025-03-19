Manipur Traffic Police collect Rs 9.94 lakhs in Yaoshang festival fines

Imphal: Manipur’s Traffic Police collected a total of Rs 9.94 lakhs in fines during the five-day Yaoshang festival, which concluded on Tuesday.

According to the Traffic Control Police, a total of 522 challans were issued during the festival, reflecting a significant rise in traffic violations in Imphal West district.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic Control Police Wing), Arambam Pramesh, stated that in anticipation of the festival, extensive safety measures were implemented to protect both pedestrians and motorists.

Special efforts were made to prevent incidents of drunken driving, triple-riding, underage driving, and dangerous stunts on two-wheelers. Traffic teams were strategically deployed at key intersections and high-risk areas throughout the district.

Additionally, the traffic police registered a total of 2,023 traffic violations between March 1 and March 18, 2025. This resulted in a total fine of Rs 35.94 lakhs, showcasing the effectiveness of the increased enforcement during the festival period.

