IMPHAL: Three officers in the Manipur education department have been suspended over alleged CBSE affiliation fraud.

Suspension of the three education officers came nearly a month after CBSE cancelled affiliation of 25 schools in Manipur over alleged paperwork fraud.

CBSE, in December 2023, had cancelled affiliation of 25 schools in Manipur after the state government alerted it had not given no-objection certificates (NOC) to the schools to apply for affiliation in the first place.

CBSE bylaws make it a legal requirement for state board schools to get NOCs from the state government before applying for central board affiliation.

The three suspended officers are: Churachandpur zonal education officer (ZEO) Jangkhohao Haokip, Kangpokpi ZEO Lhingtinneng, and district inspector (DI) of school L Taithul of Churachandpur’s Samulamlan village.

“… They shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the government,” the order said.