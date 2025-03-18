Manipur: Three dead, four injured in Yaoshang Festival accidents

Imphal: Three people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents across three districts of Manipur during the five-day Yaoshang festival, which is set to conclude on Tuesday, officials said.

In one incident, an auto-rickshaw driver from Litan Sareikhong village in Ukhrul district died on the spot when his vehicle lost control and plunged into a culvert at Tamnoupokpi village under Kangpokpi police station around 12:45 PM on Monday. Three passengers in the vehicle were also injured, according to police sources.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Another fatal accident occurred at Elangkhangpokpi in Kakching district, where two vehicles collided head-on on the state highway. The crash, which took place around 4 PM on the third day of the festival, left one person dead while he was being taken to Kakching hospital. Another individual suffered injuries in the collision.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the festival, a two-wheeler rider met with a fatal accident at around 10 PM near the Japanese Memorial Peace Park at Maibam Lokpa Hillocks in Bishnupur district. The incident occurred on the state highway under the jurisdiction of Nambol police station.

The Yaoshang festival, which began on March 14, will conclude on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!