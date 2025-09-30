Imphal: Thousands of devotees, mostly women, thronged the Hiyangthang Lairembi Temple at the crack of dawn on Tuesday for Bor Puja or Bor Numit (literally, “Boon Day”) in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

Devotees from various parts of Manipur’s valley districts began gathering at the temple, located about 10 kilometers from Imphal city, from the early morning hours to offer prayers and seek blessings, believing that the goddess would grant their wishes.

Bor Puja, also known as Bor Khurumba, holds great significance for the Meitei community, symbolically bridging Sanamahism and Hinduism.

The Bor Day of Goddess Hiyangthang Lairembi, also revered as Irai Leima, coincides with the third day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

To ensure smooth and peaceful movement, police personnel, traffic officials, local volunteers, and scouts regulated the entry of devotees into the temple in organized groups.

This system allowed worshippers to maintain calm as they offered prayers and sought peace in their hearts and souls.

Historically, the worship of Goddess Hiyangthang Lairembi began during the reign of King Senbi Kiyamba (1467–1508 AD) in Manipur.

Since then, the Sarangthem family has conducted grand annual feasts (Chaklen Katpa) in her honor.

Later, in the 18th century AD, during the reign of King Garib Niwaj (also known as Pamheiba), the worship of Goddess Hiyangthang Lairembi evolved as she was identified with the Hindu goddess Kamakhya, a powerful form of Durga.