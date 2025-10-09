Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested a suspected drug smuggler and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 1.2 crore in an operation along the state’s southern border with Myanmar.

According to a bulletin issued by the Manipur Police on Thursday, the Assam Rifles, under the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), conducted the operation on Wednesday based on credible intelligence.

During the two-hour operation, 67-year-old Zamkhampau, a resident of Bualkot village in Churachandpur, was apprehended near a forested area under Behiang police station.

Authorities recovered 100 soap cases of heroin powder, weighing around 1.2 kilograms, originating from Myanmar.

Initial investigations indicate that Zamkhampau was part of a cross-border drug network working with Myanmar-based handlers. He reportedly smuggled large consignments of heroin into Churachandpur and other parts of Manipur.

A case has been registered at Behiang police station, and the accused has been presented in court. Police have obtained a remand to continue questioning and trace the source and intended recipients of the seized narcotics.