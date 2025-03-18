Imphal: Central and state forces of Manipur uncovered three firearms, four hand grenades, a cache of ammunition, and two electronic devices during a special operation at the Ngariyan Hills in Imphal East district over the past 24 hours.

Acting on intelligence that anti-social elements were sheltering in a strategic location in the Ngariyan Hills, the joint team launched a flash operation around 7 am on Monday.

Although the suspects managed to flee, the operation led to the recovery of various illegal items.

The team conducted a thorough search at the top of Ngariyan Hills, near the Don Bosco Training Centre, under the Andro police station in Imphal East District, Manipur.

During the search, they recovered several illegal items.

Among the weapons and firearms, they found one 12-bore barrel gun and two 9mm pistols with two magazines.

The operation also uncovered explosives, including four 36 hand grenades with detonators.

In addition, the team seized a significant amount of ammunition and equipment, which included four arming rings, 20 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 20 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, 20 rounds of 5.56x30mm Amogh Carbine live ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and two 12-bore live ammunition.

The team also recovered two INSAS magazines, one SLR magazine, two anti-riot shells, two bulletproof helmets, two bulletproof jackets, and one backpack. Furthermore, two radio sets were found among the electronic devices.

The forces deposited the recovered items at the concerned police station for further legal action under the relevant sections of the law.