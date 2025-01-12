Manipur: Security forces recover IEDs and arms near border areas

Imphal: Security forces and police in Manipur recovered six kilograms of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a cache of arms and ammunition from insurgent hideouts in the border areas of Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts on Saturday.

The joint team, comprising central security forces and Manipur police, conducted a search and area domination operation, resulting in the recovery of two IEDs (approximately 1 kg each) and one IED (approximately 5 kg).

The items from seized from Chavangphai and Govajang Village areas under Moreh-Police Station, Tengnoupal District.

In another operation, security forces recovered a significant haul of arms and ammunition from Old Gelmol Village under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur District.

The recovered items include an AK-56 Rifle with one magazine, one .303 Rifle with one magazine, one 9mm Pistol country made with one magazine, one 12mm Single Barrel Rifle, three 12mm Single Barrel Rifle country made and a 36 Hand Grenade (Chinese origin).

The reports said that 106 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur. During this period no one was detained by Police in connection with violations.

The recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for relevant legal proceedings.