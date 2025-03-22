Manipur: Security forces dismantle illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi and Imphal East

Imphal: Central and state security forces dismantled four bunkers allegedly set up by the anti-social elements at four strategic locations in the inter-districts of Kangpokpi and Imphal East during the past 24 hours.

A press statement by the PRO of Manipur and Nagaland Sector, Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) stated that a joint team from the central and state forces comprising CRPF, Border Security Forces (BSF), and civil police on Friday successfully dismantled multiple bunkers put up at Hilltop Phelenge, Gangpijang, and Makeng, under the Saparmeina police station in Kangpokpi district adjoining Imphal East district.

Security forces also dismantled a bunker set up at Sagolmang in Imphal east district.

During the operations that lasted about 5 hours, security forces destroyrd a total number of four bunkers, previously occupied by village volunteers and anti socials, the release said.

The coordinated efforts highlighted the strong collaboration between sister agencies, reaffirming the commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Manipur, the release added.

