Manipur: Sainik FC departs Imphal for North East football tournament 2025

Imphal: Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) flags off Sainik School Imphal Old boys football club for North East football tournament 2025 from Mantripukhri, Imphal West of Manipur on Saturday.

The event marked the team’s departure to participate in the prestigious AR Sentinels of North East Football Tournament 2025. The event is set to take place in Dimapur and Shillong.

Sainik FC will proudly represent Manipur in the tournament, which features 10 teams from all North Eastern states, along with teams from the Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) and the Territorial Army.

The competition will commence on 15th March in Dimapur, culminating in the final match on 25th March at DGAR Headquarters, Shillong.

The officers and officials of 4 Assam Rifles, along with enthusiastic members of the Sainik School Imphal Old Boys Association graced theflagging-off ceremony.

4 Assam Rifles, under IGAR (South), has extended generous support to the team. The authority sponsored their kits, flight expenses, food, and accommodation for the tournament.

Sainik FC holds a unique distinction as the only football club run by the alumni of Sainik School Imphal.

embodying the values of discipline, teamwork, and excellence instilled in them during their formative years.

As the team embarks on this exciting journey, they carry the hopes and aspirations of Manipur’s football fraternity, aiming to make a mark in this prestigious tournament.