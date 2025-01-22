Manipur: Rs 280 crores spent for 2 lakh poor under health scheme, says CM

Imphal: The Manipur Government spent Rs 280 crores giving benefits to approximately 2 lakh poor and disabled under the Chief Minister’s Health scheme (Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang).

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the scheme had earlier provided benefits for cashless treatment covering up to Rs 2 lakhs.

However, upon the improvement of the economic condition of the State, the cover amount had been increased to Rs 5 lakhs.

The scheme that started on January 21, 2018, had benefitted more than 2 lakh people, expending more than Rs 280 crores so far from the State’s exchequer.

The scheme provides cashless treatment to the poor at the Empanelled Network of Hospitals in Manipur and gives health cover worth up to Rs 5 Lakh per eligible family per year.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in the statement, stated that the Health For All scheme which provides door-to-door health screening for primary health care and chronic disease management had covered around 300 villages across the state so far.

Singh also informed that around Rs 100 crores had been sanctioned for the development of healthcare facilities in hill districts including Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong.

The healthcare facilities will have access to advanced medical facilities like CT scans, MRI, ICU services, and super-specialty care, he added.