Manipur: Protesters burn Union Budget 2025 copies in Imphal

Imphal: As part of a nationwide protest, members and volunteers from various Trade Union Congresses burned copies of the Union Budget 2025 in front of the Manipur Press Club (MPC) in Imphal.

The protest took place at around 11 AM, drawing a large crowd and widespread media attention.

The demonstration in Manipur was organized under the joint banner of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Independent Federations of Banks, Central and State Government Employees Federations, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The protest was aimed at opposing what they termed the anti-labor policies of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the event, Sotinkumar, President of the Manipur state unit of AITUC, criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, stating it favors corporate interests over the needs of common people.

He described the budget as anti-farmer and pointed out that it failed to address the plight of those affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur. “The budget is not people-friendly, and it is biased and politically motivated,” Sotinkumar said.

Echoing these sentiments, M Joykumar, Assistant Secretary of the Manipur State Council of the Communist Party of India (MSC/CPI), called the budget anti-poor and anti-working class. He highlighted the lack of increased allocations for critical sectors such as health, education, and social welfare.

Several other leaders at the event expressed disappointment over the budget’s failure to provide any financial or economic relief for Manipur, which continues to struggle with crisis and unrest.

The protest in Imphal mirrors similar demonstrations across the country, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2025 among labor groups and civil society organizations.