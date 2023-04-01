IMPHAL: Two active cadres of proscribed outfits – one from the banned People’s Liberation Army, (PLA) and another belonging to outlawed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, (KYKL) have been nabbed in different operations in the southern parts of Manipur, an official source said on Saturday.

Based on specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the PLA cadre at the New Bazar Bus stand of Churachandpur district on Friday, a defense wing statement said on Saturday.

Following the successful operation and interrogation from the arrested rebels, the troops and the Manipur police commandos again launched a raid at a hiding place Waikhong in Manipur’s Kakching district.

The statement said the operation again yielded fruits with the arrest of one active cadre of the outlawed KYKL.

The operations were carried out by the joint teams of the Phundrei Battalion, Churachandpur battalion, and Manipur police commandos under the aegis of the Headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles on Saturday, the statement said.

However, the names of the arrested insurgents have not been mentioned.

The arrestees have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further line of interrogations, the statement added.