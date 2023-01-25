IMPHAL: Prime accused in the killing of the Manipur BJP leader has surrendered before the police in Imphal.

The accused, Ayekpam Keshorjit, surrendered before the officer-in-charge of Imphal West district police station on Tuesday.

The main accused, 46-year-old Ayekpam Keshorjit, a resident of Haobam Marak Irom Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur arrived at the police station at around 6 pm and surrendered, the police said.

At the time of surrender, A Keshorjit deposited a .32 licensed pistol with two magazines and nine .32 caliber bullets, one mobile handset, the Manipur police said.

Earlier in the day, Manipur BJP leader Laishram Rameshwar Singh was shot dead by two miscreants including Keshorjit.

The other accused, who has been arrested has been identified as Ricky Ponting alias Amu, who was the driver of the vehicle used in the killing of the Manipur BJP leader.

Laishram Rameshwar Singh was the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the Manipur BJP.

The Manipur BJP leader was shot dead by the two miscreants at his residence in Thoubal district at around 11am on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the miscreants, who shot dead the Manipur BJP leader came in a white XUV without number plate and escaped from the site after committing the crime.

Rameshwar, a retired armyman and also a member of RSS was immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity in Imphal where he was declared brought dead.

On hearing about the incident, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, rushed to the hospital and took the stock of the situation.